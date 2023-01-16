Iraq-Jordan oil pipeline to be unveiled ‘soon’

2023/01/16 | 01:04 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- AMMAN — Iraqi Parliamentary Speaker Mohammed Al-Halbousi said Saturday that the oil pipeline from Iraq's southern Basra port to the Jordanian port of Aqaba will be unveiled soon, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.
The pipeline will pave the way for increased cooperation and investment between the two countries, he added.The statements came at the end of a Jordanian parliamentary delegation's trip to Iraq during a joint press conference at the Baghdad airport with Halbousi and Lower House Speaker Ahmad Safadi.
The visit came to ensure there are no issues with the upcoming joint ventures.Safadi said the two countries will form joint parliamentary committees to overcome legislative barriers to implement joint projects.Jordan is keen on seeing Iraq succeed politically, he added, noting that the Kingdom is eager to see the return of Iraq as a strong and influential force in the region.The delegation held a series of meetings with Iraqi officials, starting with President Abdul Latif Rashid.
Meetings also included former presidents and prime ministers and heads of parliamentary blocs.Iraqi officials underscored their support of joint projects between Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt and commended the Kingdom's support to Iraq.
They also lauded His Majesty King Abdullah's position toward regional issues and his custodianship over Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The pipeline aims to enhance bilateral ties and expand mutually beneficial cooperation.
It also seeks to open a new hub to explore Iraqi oil and allow Jordan to buy 150,000 oil barrels daily to be refined at the Jordan Petroleum Refinery Company in Zarqa.The pipeline is expected to transfer crude oil at a capacity of 1 million barrels a day from Basra to Aqaba with a total length of 1,775km.
The exported Iraqi oil will be exported through Aqaba to international markets, local media outlets reported.It is estimated that the cost of the project ranges between $7 billion and $9 billion.
