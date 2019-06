Trump's Pentagon nominee quits, Iran targets CIA network

2019/06/19 | 18:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- President Donald Trump lost his nominee for Pentagon chiefon Tuesday, adding to the volatility in a tense standoff with Iran, whichclaimed to have dismantled a CIA network.Foreign powers are watching the situation in the Mideastwith growing concern as Tehran and Washington exchange warnings about anescalation in their conflict.Trump – in his latest comments that appear to contradictmore hardline advisors – told TIME magazine late Monday he considers explosionson two oil tankers, blamed by Washington on Iran, to have been only "veryminor."But his policy was thrown into further uncertainty by theabrupt withdrawal of his pick for defense secretary.Trump announced on Twitter that Patrick Shanahan wasquitting to spend time with his family. The former Boeing executive has seenhis candidacy bogged down for months in Congress and the last straw appeared tobe revelations of violent incidents during his previous marriage.Trump named army secretary Mark Esper as his new pick. Hewill start work on June 24.The upheaval leaves the Pentagon without a permanent bosssince the shock resignation of the respected James Mattis in December lastyear.Despite Trump's comments to TIME, Secretary of State MikePompeo warned Iran that the United States is serious about curbing what itcalls Iranian aggression.Another 1,000 troops were ordered to deploy on Monday, inaddition to powerful air and naval forces sent earlier.That deployment should "convince the Islamic governmentof Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in theregion," Pompeo said Tuesday.Trump also told TIME he would "certainly" order awar if necessary to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons – something the countrysays it does not want to do.Spy claimsIn Tehran, officials said they had dismantled a US spynetwork.Tehran's announcement came a day after it said its uraniumstockpile would from June 27 begin to surpass a limit agreed in a 2015international nuclear deal that Trump unilaterally abandoned in May last year.Tensions between Tehran and Washington have grown eversince, with the US bolstering its military presence in the region, reimposingsanctions and blacklisting Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards as a terroristorganization."Following clues in the American intelligence services,we recently found the new recruits Americans had hired and dismantled a newnetwork," Iran's state news agency IRNA said, quoting an intelligenceministry official.It said some members of the alleged CIA network had beenarrested and handed over to the judiciary, while others still required"additional investigations."The agency's source did not specify how many agents werearrested or if they were operating only in Iran.'Show restraint'In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman DmitryPeskov on Tuesday urged all sides "to show restraint" while ChineseForeign Minister Wang Yi warned them "not to open a Pandora's box."He urged Washington to "change its practice of extremepressure" but also called on Tehran not to abandon the nuclear agreement"so easily."The United States has blamed Iran for last week's attacks ontwo tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an accusation Tehran denies as"baseless."The Pentagon released new images on Monday that it saidshowed Iran was behind the attack on one of the ships.The US claim centers on what it describes as an unexplodedlimpet mine on the Kokuka Courageous tanker ship that it says was removed byIranians on a patrol boat.The US released a grainy black and white video last week itsaid showed the Iranians removing the mine, but has not provided an explanationfor why they allegedly did so while the US military was in the area.French President Emmanuel Macron appeared not fullyconvinced, saying that only with "all the doubts lifted can theattributions (of blame) be made."Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement and hints thatWashington itself could be responsible.Iran ultimatumIran's atomic energy organization said Monday the countrywould soon pass the amount of low-enriched uranium allowed under the nucleardeal.The move "will be reversed once other parties live upto their commitments," said spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8 that Iran wouldstop observing restrictions it had agreed to in the nuclear deal, inretaliation for the US withdrawal.Rouhani said Iran would further scale down nuclearcommitments by July 8 unless remaining parties to the deal – Britain, China,France, Germany and Russia – help it circumvent US sanctions and sell oil.European leaders have urged Iran to stick to the deal, whichset a limit on the number of uranium-enriching centrifuges, and restricted thecountry's right to enrich uranium to no higher than 3.67 percent, well belowweapons-grade levels of around 90 percent.