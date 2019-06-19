عربي | كوردى


Trump's Pentagon nominee quits, Iran targets CIA network

2019/06/19 | 18:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Donald Trump lost his nominee for Pentagon chief

on Tuesday, adding to the volatility in a tense standoff with Iran, which

claimed to have dismantled a CIA network.Foreign powers are watching the situation in the Mideast

with growing concern as Tehran and Washington exchange warnings about an

escalation in their conflict.Trump – in his latest comments that appear to contradict

more hardline advisors – told TIME magazine late Monday he considers explosions

on two oil tankers, blamed by Washington on Iran, to have been only "very

minor."But his policy was thrown into further uncertainty by the

abrupt withdrawal of his pick for defense secretary.Trump announced on Twitter that Patrick Shanahan was

quitting to spend time with his family. The former Boeing executive has seen

his candidacy bogged down for months in Congress and the last straw appeared to

be revelations of violent incidents during his previous marriage.Trump named army secretary Mark Esper as his new pick. He

will start work on June 24.The upheaval leaves the Pentagon without a permanent boss

since the shock resignation of the respected James Mattis in December last

year.Despite Trump's comments to TIME, Secretary of State Mike

Pompeo warned Iran that the United States is serious about curbing what it

calls Iranian aggression.Another 1,000 troops were ordered to deploy on Monday, in

addition to powerful air and naval forces sent earlier.That deployment should "convince the Islamic government

of Iran that we are serious and to deter them from further aggression in the

region," Pompeo said Tuesday.Trump also told TIME he would "certainly" order a

war if necessary to stop Iran getting nuclear weapons – something the country

says it does not want to do.Spy claimsIn Tehran, officials said they had dismantled a US spy

network.Tehran's announcement came a day after it said its uranium

stockpile would from June 27 begin to surpass a limit agreed in a 2015

international nuclear deal that Trump unilaterally abandoned in May last year.Tensions between Tehran and Washington have grown ever

since, with the US bolstering its military presence in the region, reimposing

sanctions and blacklisting Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist

organization."Following clues in the American intelligence services,

we recently found the new recruits Americans had hired and dismantled a new

network," Iran's state news agency IRNA said, quoting an intelligence

ministry official.It said some members of the alleged CIA network had been

arrested and handed over to the judiciary, while others still required

"additional investigations."The agency's source did not specify how many agents were

arrested or if they were operating only in Iran.'Show restraint'In Moscow, President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry

Peskov on Tuesday urged all sides "to show restraint" while Chinese

Foreign Minister Wang Yi warned them "not to open a Pandora's box."He urged Washington to "change its practice of extreme

pressure" but also called on Tehran not to abandon the nuclear agreement

"so easily."The United States has blamed Iran for last week's attacks on

two tankers in the Gulf of Oman, an accusation Tehran denies as

"baseless."The Pentagon released new images on Monday that it said

showed Iran was behind the attack on one of the ships.The US claim centers on what it describes as an unexploded

limpet mine on the Kokuka Courageous tanker ship that it says was removed by

Iranians on a patrol boat.The US released a grainy black and white video last week it

said showed the Iranians removing the mine, but has not provided an explanation

for why they allegedly did so while the US military was in the area.French President Emmanuel Macron appeared not fully

convinced, saying that only with "all the doubts lifted can the

attributions (of blame) be made."Tehran has vehemently denied any involvement and hints that

Washington itself could be responsible.Iran ultimatumIran's atomic energy organization said Monday the country

would soon pass the amount of low-enriched uranium allowed under the nuclear

deal.The move "will be reversed once other parties live up

to their commitments," said spokesman Behrouz Kamalvandi.President Hassan Rouhani announced on May 8 that Iran would

stop observing restrictions it had agreed to in the nuclear deal, in

retaliation for the US withdrawal.Rouhani said Iran would further scale down nuclear

commitments by July 8 unless remaining parties to the deal – Britain, China,

France, Germany and Russia – help it circumvent US sanctions and sell oil.European leaders have urged Iran to stick to the deal, which

set a limit on the number of uranium-enriching centrifuges, and restricted the

country's right to enrich uranium to no higher than 3.67 percent, well below

weapons-grade levels of around 90 percent.



