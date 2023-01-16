Dianña Releases New Country Song “A Street Called Evergreen” after Consecutive TOP 20 Adult Contemporary Hits

2023/01/16 | 14:42 - Source: Iraq News

Dianña's newest release is a story about her journey as a singer-songwriter

Dianña rediscovers her roots in this autobiographical tale of her beginnings as a singer-songwriter.

I hope this song inspires budding singer-songwriters to follow their dreams.”

— Dianña

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Even though Dianña’s last two releases were crossover Adult Contemporary hits, her new release “A Street Called Evergreen” is squarely in her wheelhouse as a storytelling Country music singer-songwriter.



Released today to radio, Spotify, Apple Music, and all major music platforms reported her label Billeegee Productions.Dianña spoke about her song, “I wrote the first draft over ten years ago about my childhood living in a particular house.



That draft had a negative tone as I was trying to exorcise often bad and even traumatic memories through my songwriting.



But I was never able to finish it.



Then a year ago I decided to visit the house and it had been torn down, which took away many of the bad memories for me.



So I rewrote the song focusing on the positive memories”.Dianña’s holiday release “Missing You Underneath the Mistletoe” rose to #14 on the Adult Contemporary Holiday Chart, and her previous song “Hands” spent seven weeks on the Adult Contemporary charts inside the top 20, where she was also the #1 independent artist for five of those weeks.“A Street Called Evergreen” was written by Dianña and recorded in Nashville by Grammy nominated producer/mixer Mark Needham (Imagine Dragons, Dolly Parton, Chris Isaak).Connect with Dianña on all her social media and streaming platforms via her Linktr.ee: https://linktr.ee/diannacountry

Jennifer LyneisUe3 Promotions+1 818-201-7313email us here

You just read:

News Provided By

January 16, 2023, 10:00 GMT

Share This Article

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Beauty & Hair Care, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional ...

EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency.



We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.



As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention.



Your help is welcome.



EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world.



Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Submit your press release