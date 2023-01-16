Al-Sulaymaniyah's Governor warns of the PUK-KDP feud's impact on Kurdistan's economy

2023/01/16 | 17:02 - Source: Shafaq News



The recrimination party hit a climax with the assassination of Colonel Hawkar Jaff in October 2022. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah's Governor Haval Abu Bakr on Monday warned that the ongoing row between Kurdistan's leading parties might take a toll on the economy of the semi-autonomous region of Iraq.Addressing the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) in a press conference earlier today, Abu Bakr said that the conflict has had a considerable impact on the Kurdistan region's economy, governance, services, and security."The leading parties must realize how their wars and differences might have a huge impact on the society," he said, "this conflict comes at a time when the scars of the civil war and the battle with ISIS are yet to be bandaged.Until the moment, we have not been able to provide solace for the families of our martyrs and the victims of al-Anfal."Abu Bakr's remarks came amid a heated upheaval in the Kurdistan region, with each of the KDP and PUK hurling accusations of poor governance and mismanagement toward the opposite camp.The recrimination party hit a climax with the assassination of Colonel Hawkar Jaff in October 2022.

