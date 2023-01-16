Al-Basra 25th Gulf Cup strengthens Iraqi-Gulf relations -- Iraq foreign minister

2023/01/16 | 21:00 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- BAGHDAD, Jan 16 (KUNA) -- The 25th Gulf Cup, currently held in Basra, has helped in strengthening Iraqi-Gulf relations, Iraq Foreign Ministry stated on Monday.A symposium was held on Sunday, at the ministry's headquarters in Baghdad, under the title (Foreign Policy and Sports Diplomacy, Sport is a message of peace and affection among peoples) Organizing the 25th Gulf Cup in Basra is an entry point to strengthening bilateral relations between Iraq and the Arab Gulf states, constituting an additional factor that contributes to strengthening Iraq's political position in the Arab, regional, and international communities, and provides it with horizons, noted the statement.Participants indicated to the efforts made by the Iraqi Foreign Ministry to make the tournament a success, as it facilitated the entry of Arab sports fans into Iraq.The symposium was attended by the heads of the Foreign Relations Committee and the Youth and Sports Committee of the Iraqi Parliament, ambassadors and heads of missions from several GCC states and Yemen.
