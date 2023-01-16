Iraq's PM to Biden's Envoy: the government is open to cooperating with "friendly and brotherly countries"

2023/01/16 | 22:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Romanowski.According to a statement, both sides discussed ways to boost ties in various fields.Al-Sudani pointed out that the government is open to cooperating with "friendly and brotherly countries for the interests of the people."They also discussed the terrorism issue when the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that the security forces "can confront terrorism and achieve stability." McGurk said the United States would continue to provide advice to Iraqi forces in their fight against ISISThe US president Envoy, McGurk, affirmed Washington's support for the current Iraqi government, most notably its reform in energy, infrastructure, and climate change fields.He also explained that the United States is "committed" to the "Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Iraq," representing guides for the overall political, economic, cultural, and security ties with Iraq.



McGurk conveyed the US president, Joe Biden's welcome to "the outcomes of the 2nd Baghdad Conference, and efforts to develop joint infrastructure projects between Iraq and the surroundings.He also welcomed the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to Washington to hold meetings of the Supreme Coordinating Committee of the strategic framework agreement between the two countries." (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, received the US Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, the Special Presidential Coordinator for Global Infrastructure and Energy Security, Amos Hochstein, and the US Ambassador to Baghdad, Alina L.Romanowski.According to a statement, both sides discussed ways to boost ties in various fields.Al-Sudani pointed out that the government is open to cooperating with "friendly and brotherly countries for the interests of the people."They also discussed the terrorism issue when the Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that the security forces "can confront terrorism and achieve stability." McGurk said the United States would continue to provide advice to Iraqi forces in their fight against ISISThe US president Envoy, McGurk, affirmed Washington's support for the current Iraqi government, most notably its reform in energy, infrastructure, and climate change fields.He also explained that the United States is "committed" to the "Strategic Framework Agreement for a Relationship of Friendship and Cooperation between the United States and the Republic of Iraq," representing guides for the overall political, economic, cultural, and security ties with Iraq.McGurk conveyed the US president, Joe Biden's welcome to "the outcomes of the 2nd Baghdad Conference, and efforts to develop joint infrastructure projects between Iraq and the surroundings.He also welcomed the upcoming visit of Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein to Washington to hold meetings of the Supreme Coordinating Committee of the strategic framework agreement between the two countries."

Sponsored Links