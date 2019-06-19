Home › Baghdad Post › Staff evacuated as rocket strikes near foreign oil firms in Iraq

Staff evacuated as rocket strikes near foreign oil firms in Iraq

2019/06/19 | 18:35



(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- A rocket hit a site in southern Iraq used by foreign oilcompanies on Wednesday, including US energy giant Exxon Mobil, wounding threepeople and threatening to further escalate US-Iran tensions in the region.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for theattack near Iraq’s southern city of Basra, the fourth time in a week thatrockets have struck near US installations.Three previous attacks on or near military bases housing USforces near Baghdad and Mosul caused no casualties or major damage. None ofthose incidents were claimed.An Iraqi security source said it appeared that Iran-backedgroups in southern Iraq were behind the Basra incident.“According to our sources, the team (that launched therocket) is made up of more than one group and were well trained in missilelaunching,” the security source said.He said they had received a tip-off several days ago the USconsulate in Basra might be targeted but were taken by surprise when the rockethit the oil site.Abbas Maher, mayor of the nearby town of Zubair, said hebelieved Iran-backed groups had specifically targeted Exxon to “send a message”to the United States.US-Iranian hostility has risen since President Donald Trumpwithdrew Washington from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powersin May last year.Trump has since reimposed and extended US sanctions on Iran,forcing states to boycott Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own. Tehranhas threatened to abandon the nuclear pact unless other signatories act to reinin the United States.The US face-off with Iran reached a new pitch followingattacks on oil tankers in the Gulf in May and June that Washington blames onTehran. Iran denies any involvement.ESCALATION FEAREDWhile the long-time foes say they do not want war, theUnited States has reinforced its military presence in the region and analystssay violence could nonetheless escalate.Some Western officials have said the recent attacks appeardesigned to show Iran could sow chaos if it wanted.Iraqi officials fear their country, where powerfulIran-backed Shiite Muslim militias operate in close proximity to some 5,200 UStroops, could become an arena for escalation.The United States has pressed Iraq’s government to rein inIran-backed paramilitary groups, a tall order for a cabinet that suffers fromits own political divisions.Iraq’s military said three people were wounded inWednesday’s strike by a short-range Katyusha missile. It struck the Burjesiasite, west of Basra, which is near the Zubair oilfield operated Italy’s EniSpA.Police said the rocket landed 100 meters from the part ofthe site used as a residence and operations center by Exxon. Some 21 Exxonstaff were evacuated by plane to Dubai, a security source said.Zubair mayor Maher said the rocket was fired from farmlandaround three to four kilometers (2 miles) from the site. A second rocket landedto the northwest of Burjesia, near a site of oil services company Oilserv, butdid not explode, he said.“We cannot separate this from regional developments, meaningthe US-Iranian conflict,” Maher said.“These incidents have political objectives... it seems somesides did not like the return of Exxon staff.”EXPORTS UNAFFECTEDExxon had evacuated its staff from Basra after a partial USBaghdad embassy evacuation in May and staff had just begun to return.Burjesia is also used as a headquarters by Royal Dutch ShellPLC and Eni., according to Iraqi oil officials.The officials said operations including exports fromsouthern Iraq were not affected.A separate Iraqi oil official, who oversees foreignoperations in the south, said the other foreign firms had no plans to evacuateand would operate as normal.A Shell spokesman said its employees had “not been subjectto the attack... and we continue normal operations in Iraq.”Wednesday’s rocket strike fits into a pattern of attackssince May, when four tankers in the Gulf and two Saudi oil pumping stationswere attacked.They have been accompanied by a spate of incidents insideShiite-dominated Iraq, which is allied both to the United States and fellow ShiiteMuslim Iran.The attacks in Iraq have caused less damage but have all takenplace near US military, diplomatic or civilian installations, raisingsuspicions they were part of a campaign.A rocket landed near the US embassy in Baghdad last monthcausing no damage or casualties. The United States had already evacuated hundredsof diplomatic staff from the embassy, citing unspecified threats from Iran.Iran backs a number of Iraqi Shiite militias which havegrown more powerful after helping defeat ISIS.Iraqi officials say that threats from Iran cited by Washingtonwhen it sent additional forces to the Middle East last month included thepositioning by Iran-backed militias of rockets near US forces.Rockets hit on or near three separate military bases housingUS forces near Baghdad and in the northern city of Mosul in three separateattacks since Friday.