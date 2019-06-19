عربي | كوردى


Staff evacuated as rocket strikes near foreign oil firms in Iraq

2019/06/19 | 18:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A rocket hit a site in southern Iraq used by foreign oil

companies on Wednesday, including US energy giant Exxon Mobil, wounding three

people and threatening to further escalate US-Iran tensions in the region.There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the

attack near Iraq’s southern city of Basra, the fourth time in a week that

rockets have struck near US installations.Three previous attacks on or near military bases housing US

forces near Baghdad and Mosul caused no casualties or major damage. None of

those incidents were claimed.An Iraqi security source said it appeared that Iran-backed

groups in southern Iraq were behind the Basra incident.“According to our sources, the team (that launched the

rocket) is made up of more than one group and were well trained in missile

launching,” the security source said.He said they had received a tip-off several days ago the US

consulate in Basra might be targeted but were taken by surprise when the rocket

hit the oil site.Abbas Maher, mayor of the nearby town of Zubair, said he

believed Iran-backed groups had specifically targeted Exxon to “send a message”

to the United States.US-Iranian hostility has risen since President Donald Trump

withdrew Washington from a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and other world powers

in May last year.Trump has since reimposed and extended US sanctions on Iran,

forcing states to boycott Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own. Tehran

has threatened to abandon the nuclear pact unless other signatories act to rein

in the United States.The US face-off with Iran reached a new pitch following

attacks on oil tankers in the Gulf in May and June that Washington blames on

Tehran. Iran denies any involvement.ESCALATION FEAREDWhile the long-time foes say they do not want war, the

United States has reinforced its military presence in the region and analysts

say violence could nonetheless escalate.Some Western officials have said the recent attacks appear

designed to show Iran could sow chaos if it wanted.Iraqi officials fear their country, where powerful

Iran-backed Shiite Muslim militias operate in close proximity to some 5,200 US

troops, could become an arena for escalation.The United States has pressed Iraq’s government to rein in

Iran-backed paramilitary groups, a tall order for a cabinet that suffers from

its own political divisions.Iraq’s military said three people were wounded in

Wednesday’s strike by a short-range Katyusha missile. It struck the Burjesia

site, west of Basra, which is near the Zubair oilfield operated Italy’s Eni

SpA.Police said the rocket landed 100 meters from the part of

the site used as a residence and operations center by Exxon. Some 21 Exxon

staff were evacuated by plane to Dubai, a security source said.Zubair mayor Maher said the rocket was fired from farmland

around three to four kilometers (2 miles) from the site. A second rocket landed

to the northwest of Burjesia, near a site of oil services company Oilserv, but

did not explode, he said.“We cannot separate this from regional developments, meaning

the US-Iranian conflict,” Maher said.“These incidents have political objectives... it seems some

sides did not like the return of Exxon staff.”EXPORTS UNAFFECTEDExxon had evacuated its staff from Basra after a partial US

Baghdad embassy evacuation in May and staff had just begun to return.Burjesia is also used as a headquarters by Royal Dutch Shell

PLC and Eni., according to Iraqi oil officials.The officials said operations including exports from

southern Iraq were not affected.A separate Iraqi oil official, who oversees foreign

operations in the south, said the other foreign firms had no plans to evacuate

and would operate as normal.A Shell spokesman said its employees had “not been subject

to the attack... and we continue normal operations in Iraq.”Wednesday’s rocket strike fits into a pattern of attacks

since May, when four tankers in the Gulf and two Saudi oil pumping stations

were attacked.They have been accompanied by a spate of incidents inside

Shiite-dominated Iraq, which is allied both to the United States and fellow Shiite

Muslim Iran.The attacks in Iraq have caused less damage but have all taken

place near US military, diplomatic or civilian installations, raising

suspicions they were part of a campaign.A rocket landed near the US embassy in Baghdad last month

causing no damage or casualties. The United States had already evacuated hundreds

of diplomatic staff from the embassy, citing unspecified threats from Iran.Iran backs a number of Iraqi Shiite militias which have

grown more powerful after helping defeat ISIS.Iraqi officials say that threats from Iran cited by Washington

when it sent additional forces to the Middle East last month included the

positioning by Iran-backed militias of rockets near US forces.Rockets hit on or near three separate military bases housing

US forces near Baghdad and in the northern city of Mosul in three separate

attacks since Friday.



