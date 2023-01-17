Arabian Gulf Cup: Qatar bows out after 2-1 Iraq defeat

2023/01/17 | 01:40 - Source: Iraq News

The host nation Iraq showed resolve by beating the reigning Asian champions 2-1.Qatar bowed out of the Arabian Gulf Cup on Monday after a exciting semi-finals match against Iraq at Basra International Stadium.

The first few chances came from Iraq who poked and trodded on the left flank.



Hussein ran through the goal looking for someone in the middle only to be thwarted by a block from Mohammed.

Iraq continued to control the tempo of the game for the majority of the half, but Qatar’s Surag eventually got a chance on goal after running past his marker, only for his effort to be ruled offside.

Moments later, a mix-up next to the touchline ensues that gets two players and the Qatar coach booked for an infraction, marking the start of Qatar’s problems.

Mohammed Ali soon sends a measured cross to the far post that meets Attwan whose efforts were saved by the keeper.



The Qatari keeper couldn’t hold the ball and it laid squarely on Bayesh’s feet who couldn’t miss in an open goal from 5 yards out.

Qatar tried to reply on their own with Khalid Muneer dribbling past an Iraqi right back only for his shot on goal to be blocked by Ghasem.



The rebounding effort was also too far out and easily parried away after a minor scuffle.

They did get another reply, though, but this one also came from a free kick.



The cross passes over the Iraqi defence and Alaeedin met it with a backheel flick.



His incoming effort was parried away by the keeper only to lay straight in front of Abdelfatah – who wouldn’t miss a first time volley in an open goal.

The Iraq team, now exclusively relying on long balls from the back, had multiple crosses blocked by the Qatari defence.

But, the first half ended with a Qatari defensive blunder that saw Iraq’s Attwan quickly press and recover the ball in front of the goal.



He teed up Hussein who chipped the ball over the keeper’s reach and into the net.

Qatar started the second half rather strongly with Abdelfatah being gifted a great chance from his teammate but his shot goes slightly wide as it glances the post and goes out.

For the remainder of the match Iraq resorted to a high defensive line despite the Qatari threats.



Long balls to striker Ayman Hussein became the frequent strategy.

While the rather tall and quick striker managed to win some aerial duels, he never controlled the ball for a shot before a defender intervened.

The second half’s crossing lull was sometimes interjected by energetic Qatari counter attacks that were stopped by the Iraqi defence before even reaching the penalty box.

Iraq came very close to their third goal when Attwan got a through ball on the right flank but his shot on goal form a difficult angle went just wide the post.

The match ended without another shot on target which meant hosts Iraq became finalists in this edition of the Gulf Cup.