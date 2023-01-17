Siemens to provide more Electricity Generation to Iraq


2023/01/17 | 05:32 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- By John Lee.

Federal Government welcomes Germany's contribution to the sustainable development of Iraq's energy infrastructure The CEO of Siemens Energy AG, Dr.

Christian Bruch, has signed a cooperation agreement with the Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Zayad Ali Alrzij [Ziyad Ali Fadel, Ziad Ali Fadhil Sudani], on the further electrification of Iraq.

