Increased Scrutiny of Land Allocation at Baghdad Airport

2023/01/17 | 05:32 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Prime Minister Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani has chaired a meeting to discuss the best use of lands surrounding Baghdad International Airport (BIAP).He ordered a ban on the granting or investment licenses and what was described as the "illegal disposal" of these lands, and stressed that any projects being implemented in this region […]

