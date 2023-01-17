President Nechirvan Barzani discussed the latest political developments with a high-level US delegation

2023/01/17 | 08:40 - Source: Shafaq News



And in this context, the President reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to support all constructive efforts.The meeting also discussed the importance of working together to maintain stability, and the latest developments in the wider region; other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting, which was attended by a number of officials from the Kurdistan Region and the US. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ President Nechirvan Barzani received late Monday evening the National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Mr.Brett McGurk, who is visiting Iraq accompanied by a high-level US delegation including the US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Mr.Amos Hochstein, and the US Ambassador to Iraq Ms.Alina Romanowski.The two sides discussed the latest political developments in Iraq, US relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, Erbil-Baghdad relations and the talks to resolve their differences, the developments in the Kurdistan Region, and the process of the unification of the Peshmerga.Mr.McGurk reiterated the continued US support for Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, underlining his country’s readiness to expand relations with Baghdad and Erbil, and to develop cooperation in all areas, especially in the energy field, maintaining energy security.For his part, President Nechirvan Barzani stressed that with the establishment of the new Iraqi federal government, an opportunity has emerged to resolve the issues based on the Constitution and federalism.And in this context, the President reiterated the Kurdistan Region’s readiness to support all constructive efforts.The meeting also discussed the importance of working together to maintain stability, and the latest developments in the wider region; other issues of mutual interest were also discussed at the meeting, which was attended by a number of officials from the Kurdistan Region and the US.

