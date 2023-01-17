The resigned deputy Al-Dulaimi was replaced by AJamaheer Al-Wataniya member, IHEC

2023/01/17 | 08:44 - Source: Shafaq News



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC) named the new deputy who replaced the resigned, Laith al-Dulaimi.In a statement, IHEC informed the parliament speaker, Mohamed Al-Halboosi, that MP Al-Dulaimi is replaced by Ahmed Al-Mashhadani, a member of the Al-Jamaheer Al-Wataniya Party, headed by Ahmed Abdullah al-Jubouri (Abu Mazen.) Iraq's parliament speaker on Sunday terminated the membership of lawmaker Laith al-Dulaimi, and the latter urged his colleagues to stand up to "dictatorship" in the assembly.An official correspondence purportedly stamped by al-Halboosi's seal said that al-Dulaimi was to be removed from legislature per a resignation letter he submitted earlier.The former member of the Takaddom party, led by al-Halboosi himself, denounced his removal as "illegal" and "despotic." Al-Dulaimi said in a statement that he was astonished by the decision and expected his colleagues in the al-Siyada Coalition, a merger of the Sunni leading blocs (Takaddom and Azm), and other blocs in the Iraqi parliament, to take a deterrent stance against "dictatorship," "unilateralism," and "abuse of authority." On April 22, 2022, al-Halboosi removed al-Dulaimi from the party for "his non-adherence to the party's directions and violations of the regulations of the party's internal code."

