Kuwait's ruler in Baghdad amid rising Gulf tensions

2019/06/19 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kuwait’s ruling emir arrived on a state visit to Iraq on

Wednesday and is expected to discuss escalating regional tensions after attacks

on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was met by Iraq’s president,

oil minister and other senior Iraqi officials and will discuss bilateral ties

and recent regional and international developments, Kuwait’s state news agency

KUNA said.The two OPEC member states transport most of their crude

through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world’s oil

passes, and near where six tankers have been attacked in the past month.The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of

being behind the attacks, which Tehran denies. Kuwait has described the tanker

attacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigning

blame.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


