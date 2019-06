Kuwait's ruler in Baghdad amid rising Gulf tensions

2019/06/19 | 19:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Kuwait’s ruling emir arrived on a state visit to Iraq onWednesday and is expected to discuss escalating regional tensions after attackson oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was met by Iraq’s president,oil minister and other senior Iraqi officials and will discuss bilateral tiesand recent regional and international developments, Kuwait’s state news agencyKUNA said.The two OPEC member states transport most of their crudethrough the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world’s oilpasses, and near where six tankers have been attacked in the past month.The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran ofbeing behind the attacks, which Tehran denies. Kuwait has described the tankerattacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigningblame.