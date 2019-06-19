Kuwait's ruler in Baghdad amid rising Gulf tensions

2019/06/19 | 19:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kuwait’s ruling emir arrived on a state visit to Iraq on
Wednesday and is expected to discuss escalating regional tensions after attacks
on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz.Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah was met by Iraq’s president,
oil minister and other senior Iraqi officials and will discuss bilateral ties
and recent regional and international developments, Kuwait’s state news agency
KUNA said.The two OPEC member states transport most of their crude
through the Strait of Hormuz, through which almost a fifth of the world’s oil
passes, and near where six tankers have been attacked in the past month.The United States and Saudi Arabia have accused Iran of
being behind the attacks, which Tehran denies. Kuwait has described the tanker
attacks as a threat to international peace and security, without assigning
blame.
