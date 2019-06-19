Iran talking to Russia and China in case EU nuclear deal efforts fail

2019/06/19 | 19:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iran is in talks with Russia and China on a possible
settlement mechanism in case discussions with EU over a nuclear deal fail, the
Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council, Ali Shamkhani, said,
according to Russia’s TASS news agency.Tehran said in May it would reduce compliance with the
nuclear pact it agreed with China, Russia and other world powers in 2015, in
protest at the United States’ decision to unilaterally pull out of the
agreement and reimpose sanctions last year.Iran added that it would start enriching uranium at a higher
level unless other European signatories to the deal protected its economy from
the US sanctions within 60 days.The new US sanctions have forced countries around the world
to boycott Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own.Shamkhani said that Iran could solve the issue of exporting
oil, according to TASS.
