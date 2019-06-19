Home › Baghdad Post › Iran talking to Russia and China in case EU nuclear deal efforts fail

Iran talking to Russia and China in case EU nuclear deal efforts fail

2019/06/19 | 19:45



settlement mechanism in case discussions with EU over a nuclear deal fail, the



Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security council, Ali Shamkhani, said,



according to Russia’s TASS news agency.Tehran said in May it would reduce compliance with the



nuclear pact it agreed with China, Russia and other world powers in 2015, in



protest at the United States’ decision to unilaterally pull out of the



agreement and reimpose sanctions last year.Iran added that it would start enriching uranium at a higher



level unless other European signatories to the deal protected its economy from



the US sanctions within 60 days.The new US sanctions have forced countries around the world



to boycott Iranian oil or face sanctions of their own.Shamkhani said that Iran could solve the issue of exporting



oil, according to TASS.







