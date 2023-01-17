President Masoud Barzani discussed the latest political developments with a high-level US delegation

2023/01/17 | 14:02 - Source: Shafaq News



Al-Sudani.



(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), Masoud Barzani, received the National Security Council Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk, who is visiting Iraq accompanied by a high-level US delegation, including the US Special Envoy and Coordinator for International Energy Affairs, Amos Hochstein, and the US Ambassador to Iraq, Alina Romanowski.The two sides discussed the political developments in Iraq, Erbil-Baghdad relations, terrorism threats, and Iraq and Kurdistan's role in overcoming global problems in the energy sector.Leader Barzani called to hold "fair and transparent" parliamentary elections in Kurdistan, expressing that the coordination among the political parties should continue to overcome the challenges and support the regional government.He reiterated the importance of the continuation of reforms in the Ministry of Peshmerga.Earlier, the US delegation met with President Nechirvan Barzani and Iraqi prime minister Mohamad S.Al-Sudani.

