Huqouq's Secretary-General: al-Sudani must explain his defense of the US military presence in Iraq

2023/01/17 | 14:56 - Source: Shafaq News



In an interview with the Wall Street Journal published on Sunday, al-Sudani defended the presence of U.S.



troops in his country and set no timetable for their withdrawal.



"The Iraqi parliament issued a resolution on the expulsion of all the foreign forces," al-Saray said, "it is a compelling resolution to al-Sudani's government.



Such a move is spurred by a political and public will." "If the prime minister fails to commit to it, we might be forced to take a political stance," he added.



"Prime Minister al-Sudani must explain his statements to the Wall Street Journal as soon as possible because the presence of US troops is illegal.



A prime minister should not defend illegal activities," he concluded.



Referring to the U.S.



and NATO troop contingents that train and assist Iraqi units in countering Islamic State but largely stay out of combat, Sudani said that the foreign forces are still needed.



"Elimination of ISIS needs some more time," he said.



Al-Sudani, who took office last October, told the Wall Street Journal that he planned to send a high-level delegation to Washington for talks with U.S.



officials next month, adding that Iraq would like similar relations with Washington to those enjoyed by Saudi Arabia and other Persian Gulf oil and gas producers.



