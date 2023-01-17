PMF foils ISIS operations in Baghdad, CTS arrests terrorists

2023/01/17 | 15:38 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) thwarted "terrorist" operations in Baghdad and arrested a terrorist.
At the same time, the Counter-Terrorism Service seized ammunition in Al-Sulaymaniya and arrested two ISIS militants.In a statement, PMF said that the General Directorate of Security arrested a prominent ISIS security element in the Abu Ghraib district of Baghdad.The terrorist planned with others to target the Iraqi capital.Meanwhile, units of the Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) carried out today, Tuesday, operations against ISIS in Kirkuk and Al-Sulaymaniya Governorates, where two terrorists were apprehended.CTS also confiscated 50 missiles hidden in a cemetery in Al-Sulaymaniyah.In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.
