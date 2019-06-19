Home › Baghdad Post › Trump nominates Iraqi-born US diplomat as new ambassador to Bulgaria

Trump nominates Iraqi-born US diplomat as new ambassador to Bulgaria

2019/06/19 | 19:45



Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Bulgaria after having



been nominated as Ambassador by President Donald Trump, reported BNT. Mustafa, who will be replacing Eric Rubin, is a career



diplomat currently serving as deputy chief of mission at the US embassy in



Lisbon, and she was previously the Political Minister Counselor at the US



Embassy in India.In Washington, Mustafa was an adviser to US Vice President



Joe Biden, providing counsel on issues related to the Middle East, and she was



Deputy Director of the Afghanistan Office in the State Department and the



director of the National Security Council.Herro Mustafa was born in 1973 in Erbil, Iraq, coming from a



Kurdish family. She spent two years of her childhood in a refugee camp before her



family was granted asylum in the United States in 1976.She holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University and



a master's degree from Princeton. She speaks nine languages, including Arabic,



Russian, Hindi, Farsi, Greek and Turkish.In the Balkans, she previously worked in the



non-governmental sector in Bosnia, and in 1999 at the US Embassy in Athens.







(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraqi-born Herro Mustafa from California will be the next AmbassadorExtraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States to Bulgaria after havingbeen nominated as Ambassador by President Donald Trump, reported BNT. Mustafa, who will be replacing Eric Rubin, is a careerdiplomat currently serving as deputy chief of mission at the US embassy inLisbon, and she was previously the Political Minister Counselor at the USEmbassy in India.In Washington, Mustafa was an adviser to US Vice PresidentJoe Biden, providing counsel on issues related to the Middle East, and she wasDeputy Director of the Afghanistan Office in the State Department and thedirector of the National Security Council.Herro Mustafa was born in 1973 in Erbil, Iraq, coming from aKurdish family. She spent two years of her childhood in a refugee camp before herfamily was granted asylum in the United States in 1976.She holds a bachelor's degree from Georgetown University anda master's degree from Princeton. She speaks nine languages, including Arabic,Russian, Hindi, Farsi, Greek and Turkish.In the Balkans, she previously worked in thenon-governmental sector in Bosnia, and in 1999 at the US Embassy in Athens.