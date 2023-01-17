7 football fans killed in road crash in Iraq’s Basra

2023/01/17 | 20:30 - Source: Iraq News

The accident occurred due to a dense fog that has clouded Basra province.



Illustrative image.

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Dubai: At least seven people were killed and 30 others injured in a road crash involving a bus carrying Iraqi football fans to Basra to watch the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup football tournament, local media reported.





According to well-informed sources, the bus collided with a large truck in Dhi Qar Governorate, northern Basra.



Passengers were transported to Souq Al Shuyukh public hospital to receive treatment.





The accident occurred due to a dense fog that has clouded the province.





Head of the Iraqi football federation Adnan Darjal expressed his condolences to families of the victims.





Some sources reported at least 15 people were killed in the incident.





The tournament, held in Iraq’s southern city of Basra, began earlier this month with eight teams in the prestigious competition.



The only time Iraq hosted the competition was in 1979, from which the Iraqi team emerged victorious.



