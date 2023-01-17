President Rashid: WEF will help Iraq boost its diplomacy, establish economic partnerships

2023/01/17



"We are participating in the Davos forum to lay emphasis on Iraq's security and stability, and its vital role in the region and the world," President Rashid tweeted.



In addition to ramping up cooperation to combat the impact of climate change, the annual confab, according to the president, will help Iraq establish "economic partnerships" that will ultimately serve the interests of the citizens via implementing important projects and rehabilitating infrastructure.



Yesterday, President Rashid left Baghdad for Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to attend the World Economic Forum, where he joined +50 world leaders to deliberate policies needed to address challenges facing the globe.



The World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting 2023 takes place from January 16 to 20 in Davos, Switzerland.



The Annual Meeting brings together leaders from government, business, and civil society to address the state of the world and discuss priorities for the year ahead.



Established in 1971 by the German economist Klaus Schwab, the event was originally known as the European Management Forum until a name change in 1987.



The theme this year is "Cooperation in a Fragmented World".



According to the organizers, more than 2,700 leaders from 130 countries, including 52 heads of state and government, are attending the annual meeting in the alpine resort town.



Germany's Olaf Scholz is the only G7 leader attending the event.



Other dignitaries attending the meeting include South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, and U.N.



Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.



U.S.



President Joe Biden did not come to Davos.



However, U.S.



Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, John Kerry, is present.



