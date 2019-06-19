Kuwait plans oil deal with Iraq after northern oilfield study complete

2019/06/19 | 20:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Kuwait plans to sign an oil agreement with Iraq after completing a study concerning the potential production of oilfields shared by the two countries, Kuwait's oil minister Khaled al-Fadhel told state-run Kuwaiti News Agency KUNA on Wednesday.
Fadhel made the comment in Baghdad, on the sidelines of a state visit by Kuwait's ruling emir, Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah, KUNA said.
"A joint agreement will be signed with the Iraqi party after the Kuwait Oil Company completes a study about the production of the shared oilfields in northern Kuwait," he said, cited by KUNA.
