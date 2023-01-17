Election will be held this year, KDP official says

2023/01/17 | 23:38 - Source: Shafaq News



Member of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's Politburo, Fadhel al-Mirani, said that solving the differences between the KDP and the Patriotic Union Of Kurdistan can be done only through meetings and dialogue.

Al-Mirani said in press statements that the KDP and the PUK will meet soon, noting that the two parties have nothing against each other and plan to reach agreements over all issues.

The KDP official added that the party's head, Masoud Barzani, reiterated after a meeting with a U.S. delegation the need to hold parliamentary election this year, noting that there is no reason to postpone it

