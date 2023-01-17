2023/01/17 | 23:42 - Source: Iraq Business News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, will publish its Q4 and full-year 2022 operating and interim financial results on 9 February 2023 at 07:00 (CET).
A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 11:00 (CET).
The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as […]
A videoconference call with executive management will follow at 11:00 (CET).
The Company issues below an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as […]
read more DNO update on Production and Sales first appeared on Iraq Business News.