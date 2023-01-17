JSHELL Announces The AUDIO AND VISUAL Album IN MY HEAD By Releasing 15 VIDEOS IN 30 DAYS And Featuring Rock Royalty

2023/01/18 | 03:54 - Source: Iraq News

IN MY HEAD Features Guest Appearances By STEVE HACKETT (Genesis), KATIE JACOBY (The Who), JAKE CINNINGER (Umphrey's McGee) And SCOTT METZGER (JRAD/Wolf!)

I am excited to share my music with fans of rock music and am humbled by the genius that Steve, Katie, Jake, Scott and the other contributing musicians, vocalists and engineers brought to the project.”

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- New York City-based Multi-Instrumentalist, Singer/Songwriter and Tater Mansion Tunes Recording Artist JSHELL announces his AUDIO AND VISUAL rock album IN MY HEAD by releasing VIDEOS FOR ALL 15 TRACKS on the album beginning TODAY and leading up to the complete album release which will be available for purchase, downloading and streaming on all streaming services on FEBRUARY 14TH.



IN MY HEAD also features special guest appearances from some of the best musicians in the business, including the incomparable STEVE HACKETT (former lead guitarist of GENESIS and a pioneer of progressive rock in his own right), KATIE JACOBY (violinist extraordinaire and co-leader of the orchestra for THE WHO), JAKE CINNINGER (guitar virtuoso of jam band titans UMPHREY'S MCGEE) and SCOTT METZGER (another guitar virtuoso of jam band titans JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD and WOLF!).



Turn It Up!" says JSHELL.JSHELL, who counts such artists as GENESIS, THE BEATLES, THE WHO, RUSH, QUEEN, JOURNEY, BILLY JOEL, IRON MAIDEN, STYX and PHISH as key influences, produced, wrote and arranged ALL 15 tracks on IN MY HEAD while playing ALL the drums, bass guitar and keyboards and providing lead and background vocals, rhythm and lead guitar and percussion.



IN MY HEAD also features mastering by Grammy Award-winning Randy Merrill of Sterling Sound (PAUL MCCARTNEY, FOO FIGHTERS, IMAGINE DRAGONS, MUSE, ADELE, LADY GAGA, HARRY STYLES and many, many others).Beginning today, JSHELL will be releasing 15 VIDEOS, all of which were written, produced and directed by JSHELL, every other day over the next 30 DAYS for each of the 15 tracks on IN MY HEAD.



Fourteen (14) of the videos are animation - NONE of which are lyric videos - and one video is live action.



The release schedule for each of the 15 videos, which will be available for viewing on JSHELL's Instagram, TikTok and YouTube pages and which is in the order of the track listing on IN MY HEAD, is as follows:January 17th - CRAWLJanuary 19th - YOU SEE ME (Featuring MATT "THE MATTCH" DAUS)January 21st - BIG APPLE BOOGIEJanuary 23rd - CHAIN OF EVENTS (Featuring JAKE CINNINGER)January 25th - HAUNTED (Featuring KAREN ABRAMS, FERNANDO CHIRINOS & SOFIE JANE)January 27th - UNDER THE GUN (Featuring SCOTT METZGER)January 29th - YOU DO YOU (Featuring STEVE HACKETT)January 31st - DON'T ASK WHY (Featuring JAKE CINNINGER)February 2nd - DELUSIONS (Featuring SOFIE JANE)February 4th - THURSDAY (Featuring SCOTT METZGER & D$CLIP)February 6th - THAT'S THE KEY (Featuring KATIE JACOBY, BARAT DICKMAN, SOFIE JANE & THE NEW YORK SOULFUL SINGERS)February 8th - IN MY HEAD (Featuring MARISA WILDWOOD)February 10th - MEANT TO BE (Featuring KATIE JACOBY, GUS FAFALIOS & THE NEW YORK SOULFUL SINGERS)February 12th - MY LAST REQUESTFebruary 14th - BIG APPLE BOOGIE (REPRISE)For all information relating to JSHELL and the release of his AUDIO AND VISUAL album IN MY HEAD, please visit JSHELL'S website, Instagram, TikTok and YouTube pages.

Crawl by JShell from the Audio and Visual Album In My Head

