2023/01/18 | 05:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The Founder and Chairperson of Iraqi stockbroker Rabee Securities has said that he is optimistic for the year ahead in Iraq.Shwan Ibrahim Taha told TradeArabia: "I am optimistic about Iraq's outlook; we will witness a gradual increase in production to reach five million barrels by 2028.Any significant downside in oil […]

read more Iraq's Economic Outlook "looks Bright" first appeared on Iraq Business News.