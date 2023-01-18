2023/01/18 | 05:38 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The General Manager of Japan's Somitomo in Iraq, Mr Miyaki, met with the Minister of Municipalities and Tourism of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), Sasan Auni, to discuss expanding coordination and joint projects in the Kurdistan Region.The meeting follows a previous visit by the Minister and a delegation to Japan where […]

read more Japan's Sumitomo seeks business in Iraqi Kurdistan first appeared on Iraq Business News.