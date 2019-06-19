Senior Kurdistan Region leaders meet with head of UN team investigating ISIS crimes

2019/06/19 | 21:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In his meeting with KDP President Masoud Barzani, the two agreed on the importance of fair trials based on international standards as a substantial step toward peace, a statement on the KDP leader’s website said.
Both highlighted that “creating an evidence-based record and holding fair trials by international standards is a prerequisite for peace and stability to prevent the re-emergence of” the Islamic State, UNITAD wrote about the meeting on Twitter.
Masoud Barzani noted that despite the Islamic State’s military defeat, the terror group remains a threat as they continue to “disrupt peace and coexistence between the different religions and ethnicities in the world.”
The KDP president also underlined the Peshmerga’s role and the sacrifices they made in defeating the terror group.
The meeting ended on a high note as Masoud Barzani extended his full support to the “UN’s decision to bring the ISIS militants to a fair trial and hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity.
On March 15, the Iraqi government, the KRG, and UNITAD marked the beginning of national efforts to unearth the first mass graves of Yezidi victims of the Islamic State.
So far, at least 12 of the 79 mass graves found have been unearthed as the organization works to identify ways to use the evidence it has gathered effectively.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany
Both highlighted that “creating an evidence-based record and holding fair trials by international standards is a prerequisite for peace and stability to prevent the re-emergence of” the Islamic State, UNITAD wrote about the meeting on Twitter.
Masoud Barzani noted that despite the Islamic State’s military defeat, the terror group remains a threat as they continue to “disrupt peace and coexistence between the different religions and ethnicities in the world.”
The KDP president also underlined the Peshmerga’s role and the sacrifices they made in defeating the terror group.
The meeting ended on a high note as Masoud Barzani extended his full support to the “UN’s decision to bring the ISIS militants to a fair trial and hold them accountable for their crimes against humanity.
On March 15, the Iraqi government, the KRG, and UNITAD marked the beginning of national efforts to unearth the first mass graves of Yezidi victims of the Islamic State.
So far, at least 12 of the 79 mass graves found have been unearthed as the organization works to identify ways to use the evidence it has gathered effectively.
Editing by Karzan Sulaivany