USD/IQD rate stabilizes in Baghdad, climbs in Erbil

2023/01/18 | 11:04 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News/ The U.S.
dollar (USD) exchange transactions against the Iraqi dinar (IQD) stabilized in the markets of Baghdad but edged higher in Erbil on Wednesday.Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the USD closed at a rate of 160,500 IQD to 100 in al-Kifah and al-Harithiya Central Exchanges.The selling and buying rates of the USD in Baghdad's parallel markets settled at 161,000 and 160,000 IQD to 100, respectively.In Erbil, the USD selling and buying rates climbed to 160,900 and 160,875 IQD to 100.
