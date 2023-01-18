UNESCO: Killings of journalists up 50 percent in 2022

2023/01/18 | 13:18 - Source: Shafaq News



The organization said that combating impunity remains a pressing commitment on which international cooperation must be further mobilized.In addition to killing, journalists in 2022 also were victims of other forms of violence.



This included enforced disappearance, kidnapping, arbitrary detention, legal harassment, and digital violence, with women mainly targeted.The UNESCO study highlighted challenges for journalists, pointing out that the weaponization of defamation laws, cyber laws, and anti "fake news" legislation is being used to limit freedom of speech and create a toxic environment for journalists to operate in.Mexico is the deadliest country for journalistsUNESCO found that Latin America and the Caribbean were the deadliest for journalists in 2022, with 44 killings, over half of those killed worldwide.Worldwide, the deadliest individual countries were Mexico, with 19 killings, Ukraine, with ten and Haiti, with nine.



Asia and the Pacific registered 16 killings, while 11 were killed in Eastern Europe.While the number of journalists killed in countries in conflict rose to 23 in 2022, compared with 20 the previous year, the global increase was primarily driven by killings in non-conflict countries.



This number almost doubled from 35 cases in 2021 to 61 in 2022, representing three-quarters of all killings last year.Some of the reasons why the journalists were killed were due to reprisals for their reporting on organized crime, armed conflict, or the rise of extremism.



