Basra crudes to Asian customers gain 0.96% on Wednesday

2023/01/18 | 16:00 - Source: Shafaq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Oil prices rose on Wednesday to their highest since early December on optimism that lifting China's strict COVID-19 curbs will lead to a fuel demand recovery in the world's top oil importer.Basra's Heavy crude price to Asian markets rose $0.77, or 1.03 %, to $75.19.Basra's intermediate crude price to Asian markets rose $0.77, or 0.96%, to $80.74.Brent crude futures were up $1.21, or 1.41%, to $87.13 a barrel by 0942 GMT, while U.S.West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up $1.36, or 1.7%, to $81.54.Both were at their highest since early December.Source: Shafaq News Agency + Reuters