Iraq, Kuwait call for wisdom to avoid tension in Gulf region

Iraq, Kuwait call for wisdom to avoid tension in Gulf region

2019/06/19 | 22:10



Kuwait and Iraq called for wisdom and reason in dealing with the latest developments in the Gulf region in order to avoid tension and any clashes, Kuwait's news agency (KUNA) said on Wednesday.



Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah visited Iraq on Wednesday to discuss bilateral relations and the latest regional tensions.











