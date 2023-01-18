Official: KDP expresses readiness for talks with PUK, parliamentary election

2023/01/18 | 21:38 - Source: Shafaq News



Earlier today, the KDP's politburo convened an ordinary meeting under the chairmanship of the Kurdish leader, Masoud Barzani, amid a heated row with Sulaymaniyah-based PUK.



A statement issued after the meeting laid emphasis on the ninth cabinet's government program, and the principles of the bilateral political and administrative deal in addressing the differences between the region's two leading parties.



According to the statement, the KDP has called for bilateral negotiations with the PUK and urged it on multiple correspondences to resolve the disputes away from media and statements.



"In compliance with the fourth point of the agreement signed by the PUK and KDP, both sides should support the government of the Kurdistan region," the statement said, "However, unfortunately, many hurdles have been placed in her way.



And now, the problems are depicted as a personal issue with the prime minister." The statement ascribed the PUK practices as attempts to "cover up their negligence", "impede reform and transparency", and "evade the political agreement the two parties concluded".



The bureau said that "amending the election law, installing the four constituencies law, and adopting the biometric system" should be given priority.



"In conjunction with the amendment of the electoral law, the Electoral Commission must be activated, and the vacant positions in it must be filled," it added.



"We call on the regional government to provide the necessary budget and administrative requirements for holding elections this year," it continued.



The statement demanded the region's president set a date for the elections in accordance with legal procedures.



"We call on all political parties in the region to support holding the 2023 parliamentary elections at the date to be determined," it said.



