Talabani stresses importace of enhancing relations with U.S.

2023/01/18 | 23:00 - Source: Shafaq News



The meeting discussed the recent political, economic, and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and stressed the importance of coordinating national efforts to find solutions.



The two sides also emphasized the importance of straightening relations between Washington and Erbil.



Talabani expressed appreciation for the U.S.



role in the Global coalition during the war against ISIS. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / The head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, Bafel Jalal Talabani, met on Wednesday Brett McGurk, the White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, in Erbil.The meeting discussed the recent political, economic, and security developments in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region and stressed the importance of coordinating national efforts to find solutions.The two sides also emphasized the importance of straightening relations between Washington and Erbil.Talabani expressed appreciation for the U.S.role in the Global coalition during the war against ISIS.

Sponsored Links