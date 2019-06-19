Salih, Kuwait's Emir discuss bilateral ties, situation in region

2019/06/19 | 22:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- President Barham Salih stressed that the relations between Iraq and Kuwait have made significant strides due to the wisdom and the desire of the leaderships of the two countries to overcome the obstacles of the past.
During the official discussion held at the presidential office in Baghdad on Wednesday with Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed, Salih indicated that Iraq has a serious desire to build advanced ties with its neighbors, especially with Kuwait in manner that serves the common interests of the two brotherly peoples.
The president added that Iraq is looking to the nature of the ongoing crisis in the region in a broad outlook, and seeks to achieve a comprehensive regional agreement, based on the dialogue and good neighborly among the countries.
For his part, Kuwait's Emir indicated his country's desire to support and enable Iraq to overcome the repercussions of the terrorist acts and rebuild the country, expressing that the visit is a chance to discuss the ways of enhancing and developing the cooperation between the two countries and resolve the outstanding files between them.
The two sides discussed recent political developments in the region and the attempts of mitigating them to achieve stability in the region as well as Kuwait's contributing in the Iraq reconstruction processes and the relations between the both countries and the ways of upgrading these relations to meet the two fraternal peoples' aspirations were also tackled.
