Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) achieves Record Profits

2023/01/19 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.The state-owned Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) has announced a net profit of 1.267 trillion Iraqi dinars (approx.$867 million) for the year just ended, making 2022 its most profitable year since its establishment in 2003.In a statement, the bank said the increase was due to the careful management of funds […]

