Zain Iraq finalises Sale-and-Leaseback of Towers

2023/01/19 | 04:56 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Zain Group has announced that its operation in Iraq has entered into a definite 15-year agreement to sell and leaseback, as well as the management rights of the passive physical infrastructure of its 4,968 tower portfolio in Iraq to TASC Towers Iraq for US$180 million.The deal also comprises of TASC Towers […]

