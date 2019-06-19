Home › Baghdad Post › Abd al-Mahdi will fail to replace all acting officials on time: MP

Abd al-Mahdi will fail to replace all acting officials on time: MP

2019/06/19 | 22:45



MP Raed Fahmi almost ruled out the possibility that Prime Minister Adil Abd al-Mahdi will be able to end proxy posts by the end of this month."The procedures to replace all acting officials are slowly taking place," Fahmi stated, adding that this slow attitude can negatively reflect on the level of implementation.Fahmi expected Abd al-Mahdi to achieve less than 50 percent of his task to replace acting officials, calling for intensified efforts.















