Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Baghdad

2023/01/19 | 11:12 - Source: Shafaq News



No causalities were recorded. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News / An IED attack targeted a convoy of the Global coalition forces that was heading to the Baghdad international airport.A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted while crossing al-Yusofiyah sub-district, south of Baghdad.No causalities were recorded.

