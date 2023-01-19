Explosion targets a Logistics Convoy of the Global Coalition in Baghdad

2023/01/19 | 11:12 - Source: Shafaq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- Shafaq News / An IED attack targeted a convoy of the Global coalition forces that was heading to the Baghdad international airport.
A security source reported today that a logistics convoy of the Global Coalition had been targeted while crossing al-Yusofiyah sub-district, south of Baghdad.
No causalities were recorded.
