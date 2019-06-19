عربي | كوردى


France sends top diplomat to Iran for talks to reduce tensions

France sends top diplomat to Iran for talks to reduce tensions
2019/06/19 | 23:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

French President Emmanuel Macron's top diplomatic adviser travelled to Iran on Wednesday to hold talks with local officials as part of European efforts to reduce tensions in the Gulf region, a presidency official said.

"The diplomatic adviser did indeed travel to Iran on June 19...to hold high-level talks with the objective of contributing to a de-escalation of tensions in the region," the official said, confirming information from two diplomatic sources.

The diplomat, Emmanuel Bonne, has been based in Iran in the past and is a Middle East expert. 





All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW