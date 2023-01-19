Al-Sudani: talks "have taken some time" to befit the government's vision

2023/01/19 | 14:38 - Source: Shafaq News



According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani said that talks have taken some time to deliver a budget that is congruent with the goals of the government program in combating poverty, providing services, and fighting corruption.



The prime minister said that the budget is organically linked to a spectrum of economic and social issues and is key for the government's strategy in the sectors it deems vital, stressing that it should be passed as soon as possible. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ Iraq's federal government "has taken some time" to suit the 2023 budget with the vision of the government program and the needs of the Iraqi people, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani said in a meeting on Thursday to finalize the budget bill.According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani said that talks have taken some time to deliver a budget that is congruent with the goals of the government program in combating poverty, providing services, and fighting corruption.The prime minister said that the budget is organically linked to a spectrum of economic and social issues and is key for the government's strategy in the sectors it deems vital, stressing that it should be passed as soon as possible.

Sponsored Links