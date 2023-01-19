Update: death toll from the attack on an Iraqi Kurdish family in Mardin rises to five

2023/01/19 | 15:56 - Source: Shafaq News



Ahmed Celaleddin Ibrahim Bezeli was traveling with other family members on the Artulku-Nusaybin highway when unknown assailant(s) attacked their vehicle and killed Wahide Haydar Casim, Abdullah Salih Mustafa Mamisi, Cimen Sahin Halid, and Hindirin Abdullah Salih.



Ahmed sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Nusaybin Public Hospital for medical care.



However, his condition was critical, and the medical staff failed to resuscitate him.



The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, demanded in a statement on Thursday the Turkish authorities start an investigation into the attack and bring the culprits to justice.



The Spokesperson to the Iraqi foreign ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said that Baghdad is communicating with Ankara to inquire about the incident. (ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Shafaq News/ The death toll from an attack that targeted an Iraqi Kurdish family in Turkey's Mardin increased to five, as the only family member who managed to survive the blitz succumbed to his wounds at the Nusaybin Public Hospital.Ahmed Celaleddin Ibrahim Bezeli was traveling with other family members on the Artulku-Nusaybin highway when unknown assailant(s) attacked their vehicle and killed Wahide Haydar Casim, Abdullah Salih Mustafa Mamisi, Cimen Sahin Halid, and Hindirin Abdullah Salih.Ahmed sustained multiple injuries in the attack and was admitted to the Nusaybin Public Hospital for medical care.However, his condition was critical, and the medical staff failed to resuscitate him.The Prime Minister of the Kurdistan region, Masrour Barzani, demanded in a statement on Thursday the Turkish authorities start an investigation into the attack and bring the culprits to justice.The Spokesperson to the Iraqi foreign ministry, Ahmed al-Sahhaf, said that Baghdad is communicating with Ankara to inquire about the incident.

Sponsored Links