Iraq's football federation says the Gulf Cup final to go ahead as scheduled

2023/01/19 | 15:58 - Source: Shafaq News



Basra's Governor Assaad al-Eidani confirmed that the match will be held in the city and not be transferred to another country as had been speculated.



At least two people were killed and dozens injured in a stampede at the Jaza'a al-Nakhla (the Palm Trunk) stadium in the southern city of Basra ahead of the Arabian Gulf Cup final.



Sources said that at least two fans died, and 80 were injured in the stampede.



Some of those injured were in critical condition, as the official Iraqi News Agency quoted a medical source as saying.



Thousands of fans without tickets had gathered outside the stadium since dawn in hopes of watching the rare home international match.



It is the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament.



Decades of sanctions on Iraq had prevented the country from hosting any sports events.



