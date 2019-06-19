Home › INA › Minister of Planning receives the new US ambassador to Iraq

Minister of Planning receives the new US ambassador to Iraq

2019/06/19 | 23:50



Baghdad -INA







Minister of Planning Nuri Sabah al-Dulaimi on Wednesday received the new US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toler, and his accompanying delegation







Dulaimi received in his office the new US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Toler, and his accompanying delegation, adding that at the outset of the meeting, Nuri al-Dulaimi congratulated the ambassador on the occasion of assuming his new duties.







To further strengthen relations to serve the interests of the two countries, while at the same time appreciating the support provided by the United States to Iraq, especially in the security files and the restoration of stability of the liberated areas.



















