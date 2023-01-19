President Rashid: Iraq seeks to boost its oil output to meet domestic and international demand

2023/01/19 | 18:12 - Source: Shafaq News



On Monday, President Rashid left Baghdad for Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, to attend the annual event of the World Economic Forum, where he joined +50 world leaders to deliberate policies needed to address challenges facing the globe.



In the discussion panel on the future of the Middle East, President Rachid said that Iraq developed "confidence" after the October election.



"The country has become more secure and stable," he said.



The president said reforms in Iraq are possible under the new government if the Iraqi forces manage to join hands, stressing that the incumbent cabinet is perseverant in its efforts to implement the government program albeit the challenges.



"At the moment, our oil exports have reached four million barrels a day.



Our goal is increasing the output for both external and internal use," he continued.



"We have plans to increase projects relevant to oil and gas already.



Among the aspiring projects, we have al-Fao port and the railway projects," said Rashid, stressing that Iraq needs "international support" to complete those projects.

