Iraq participates in Arab Parliament's session in Cairo

2019/06/19 | 23:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraq
participated in the fourth plenary session of the third session of the Arab
Parliament in Cairo with a delegation including MPs Dhafir al-Ani, Naim
al-Aboudi, Ahmed al-Jabouri and Nabil al-Tarafi.The
fourth plenary session will focus on the current Arab situation in light of the
crises, challenges and developments in Arab countries, and will discuss the
efforts of the Arab Parliament to support the Arab work in facing the dangers
and threats facing Arab national security, a source said.MP
Ani participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and
Political and National Security, while MP Jabouri participated in the fourth
meeting of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs, while MP Tarafi
participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee on Legislative Affairs and
Law and Human Rights. Also, MP Aboudi participated in the fourth meeting of the
committee on social, educational and cultural affairs, women and youth.
