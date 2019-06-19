عربي | كوردى


Iraq participates in Arab Parliament's session in Cairo
2019/06/19 | 23:55
Iraq

participated in the fourth plenary session of the third session of the Arab

Parliament in Cairo with a delegation including MPs Dhafir al-Ani, Naim

al-Aboudi, Ahmed al-Jabouri and Nabil al-Tarafi.The

fourth plenary session will focus on the current Arab situation in light of the

crises, challenges and developments in Arab countries, and will discuss the

efforts of the Arab Parliament to support the Arab work in facing the dangers

and threats facing Arab national security, a source said.MP

Ani participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and

Political and National Security, while MP Jabouri participated in the fourth

meeting of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs, while MP Tarafi

participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee on Legislative Affairs and

Law and Human Rights. Also, MP Aboudi participated in the fourth meeting of the

committee on social, educational and cultural affairs, women and youth.

