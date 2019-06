Iraq participates in Arab Parliament's session in Cairo

2019/06/19 | 23:55

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqparticipated in the fourth plenary session of the third session of the ArabParliament in Cairo with a delegation including MPs Dhafir al-Ani, Naimal-Aboudi, Ahmed al-Jabouri and Nabil al-Tarafi.Thefourth plenary session will focus on the current Arab situation in light of thecrises, challenges and developments in Arab countries, and will discuss theefforts of the Arab Parliament to support the Arab work in facing the dangersand threats facing Arab national security, a source said.MPAni participated in the fourth meeting of the Committee on Foreign Affairs andPolitical and National Security, while MP Jabouri participated in the fourthmeeting of the Committee on Economic and Financial Affairs, while MP Tarafiparticipated in the fourth meeting of the Committee on Legislative Affairs andLaw and Human Rights. Also, MP Aboudi participated in the fourth meeting of thecommittee on social, educational and cultural affairs, women and youth.