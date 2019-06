Iraqi Kyokushin player Wahib bears expense of his training

2019/06/20 | 01:00

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iraqi Kyokushinplayer Mostafa Wahib continued his daily training in preparation for the challengesduring the upcoming period."Thelack of financial support for the Kyokushin game forced me to rely on my own fundto provide the right atmosphere for training," Wahib said in a press statement."Igo into training on a daily basis, in order to keep fit, especially when I havea date of high-level tournaments," he added.Wahibsaid that he hopes that he will participate in the European Championship andWorld Championship in September and October, which will see the participationof 25 countries.