Iraqi Kyokushin player Wahib bears expense of his training

2019/06/20 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Iraqi Kyokushin
player Mostafa Wahib continued his daily training in preparation for the challenges
during the upcoming period."The
lack of financial support for the Kyokushin game forced me to rely on my own fund
to provide the right atmosphere for training," Wahib said in a press statement."I
go into training on a daily basis, in order to keep fit, especially when I have
a date of high-level tournaments," he added.Wahib
said that he hopes that he will participate in the European Championship and
World Championship in September and October, which will see the participation
of 25 countries.
