عربي | كوردى


Iraqi Kyokushin player Wahib bears expense of his training

Iraqi Kyokushin player Wahib bears expense of his training
2019/06/20 | 01:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iraqi Kyokushin

player Mostafa Wahib continued his daily training in preparation for the challenges

during the upcoming period."The

lack of financial support for the Kyokushin game forced me to rely on my own fund

to provide the right atmosphere for training," Wahib said in a press statement."I

go into training on a daily basis, in order to keep fit, especially when I have

a date of high-level tournaments," he added.Wahib

said that he hopes that he will participate in the European Championship and

World Championship in September and October, which will see the participation

of 25 countries.

All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW