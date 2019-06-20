Home › Relief Web › Iraq: Iraq: The road to justice - a long way to go

Iraq: Iraq: The road to justice - a long way to go

2019/06/20 | 09:05



Country: Iraq







19 June 2019, Index number: MDE 14/0316/2019







This submission was prepared for the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Iraq in November 2019. In it, Amnesty International evaluates the implementation of recommendations made to Iraq in its previous UPR, including in relation to the death penalty, the administration of justice, enforced disappearance, Anti-Terrorism Law Number 13, freedom of peaceful assembly, torture and other ill-treatment and the situation of IDPs. It also assesses the national human rights framework with regard to the General Amnesty Law passed in August 2016 and the proposed draft Cybercrime Law.



