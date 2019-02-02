Iraq ranked 12th most corrupt state in the world: Transparency International

2019/02/02 | 16:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Photo: Shutterstock
BERLIN,— The anti-graft group Transparency International released its annual international survey, and Iraq once again did poorly. It was tied for 12th most corrupt country in the world along with Venezuela. It received a score of 18 out of 100. The lower the score the bigger the problem corruption posed. Within the Middle East Iraq was fourth from the bottom with only Syria, Yemen, and Libya doing worse.
The Transparency report said that the results reveal the continued failure of most countries to significantly control corruption is contributing to a crisis in democracy around the world. While there are exceptions, the data shows that despite some progress, most countries are failing to make serious inroads against corruption.
Most Corrupt Countries1. Somalia2. Syria2. South Sudan4. Yemen4. North Korea6. Sudan6. Guinea Bissau6. Equatorial Guinea6. Afghanistan10. Libya10. Burundi12. Venezuela12. Iraq13. Congo13. Chad13. Angola
Transparency ranked 180 countries based upon perceived levels of corruption. Each nation was given a score of 0-100 with the higher the number, the better the country did in countering corruption. The Middle East and North Africa did poorly once again. It averaged 39 with nearly every country struggling with graft. Transparency noted that it undermined governments and challenged the few democracies in the region.
Middle East-North Africa RankingsSyria Score 13, Ranked 178Yemen Score 14, Ranked 176Libya Score 17 Ranked 170Iraq Score 18, Ranked 168Iran Score 28, Ranked 138Egypt Score 35, Ranked 105Algeria Score 35, Ranked 105Kuwait Score 41, Ranked 78Tunisia Score 43, Ranked 73Morocco Score 43, Ranked 73Saudi Arabia Score 49, Ranked 58Jordan Score 49, Ranked 58Oman Score 52, Ranked 53Israel Score 61, Ranked 34Qatar Score 62, Ranked 33UAE Score 70, Ranked 23
The one positive is that Iraq has moved from the very bottom to near the bottom on Transparency’s index. Right after the 2003 invasion Iraq was like a free for all with Iraqis and Americans stealing left and right. Since then graft and bribery have been institutionalized and become part of governance. The political parties take from the state to maintain their patronage networks and enrich themselves. With those at the top depending upon corruption to rule there is no serious effort to stop it despite nearly annual announcements by prime ministers that they will tackle the issue.
Kurdistan Region is considered as the most corrupted part of Iraq. According to Kurdish lawmakers and leaked documents billions of dollars are missing from Iraqi Kurdistan’s oil revenues.
In December 2018, a lawmaker in Iraqi Kurdistan Parliament, Sherko Jawdat Mustafa, claimed that the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) brings in over $1 billion per month, but that as much as $300 million of that goes missing each month.
Both ruling families in Iraqi Kurdistan of Barzani and Talabani and their relatives control a large number of commercial enterprises and involved in oil business in Iraqi Kurdistan, with a gross value of several billion US dollars. The two families are routinely accused of corruption and nepotism by the opposition as well as international observers.
KDP party leader, Massoud Barzani, who served as president of Kurdistan region from 2005-2017 and still has full geographical and political control of Duhok and Erbil provinces, has been routinely accused by critics of amassing huge wealth from oil business for his family instead of serving the population. Barzani’s son Masrour is the Kurdistan region’s intelligence chief and his nephew Nechirvan Barzani is the prime minister.
By Joel Wing and Ekurd.netCopyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
By Joel Wing and Ekurd.netCopyright © 2019 Ekurd.net. All rights reserved
