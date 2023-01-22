Head of Kurdish people-smuggling ring arrested after going on the run

2023/01/22



Photograph: NCA/PATarik Namik, 45, from Oldham, was sentenced in his absence to eight years in jail.



Photograph: NCA/PAThe head of a Kurdish people-smuggling ring has been arrested after going on the run before his sentencing, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.Tarik Namik, 45, from Oldham, failed to show up at Manchester crown court and was given an eight-year jail term in his absence on 9 December.Police had issued a warrant for his arrest after his no-show at Manchester crown court last month, when he was convicted of heading a “sophisticated, lucrative criminal enterprise” smuggling Kurdish migrants.Four other members of his gang were sentenced alongside him, according to the NCA.The four other men – based in Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent and Nottingham – received sentences ranging from 16 months to nearly five years for their role in the criminal scheme.All five had admitted the charges against them at previous hearings.



