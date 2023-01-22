$4.1m New Projects in Ankawa District

2023/01/22 | 06:24 - Source: Iraq Business News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- By John Lee.Two new projects were officially launched in sector 128 of Ankawa district on Monday, January 16th.The projects, which include street paving, sidewalk construction, water supply, and sewerage will be financed by the KRG's Ministry of Municipalities and Tourism.Additionally, an expansion of the sector's electricity network will be financed by the […]

